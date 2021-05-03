- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 30 at Narendra Modi stadium: Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Check Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing 11s Live IPL 2021 Streaming, IPL 2021 Live Score, Toss Timing, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Ahmadabad Weather Forecast
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 7:36 AM IST
Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad.
Both Kolkata and Bangalore are having a contrasting season in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. While Bangalore are just a few wins away from confirming their qualification in the play-offs, Kolkata are trying to stay afloat.
Bangalore are placed at the third spot in the IPL table with five wins from their opening seven matches. On the other hand, Kolkata are sitting at the sixth place with just two wins from seven games.
Both RCB and KKR are coming into this match after losing their previous matches. Punjab Kings (PBKS) hammered RCB by 34 runs on Friday. Delhi Capitals (DC), on the other hand, thrashed Eoin Morgan-led outfit by seven wickets on Thursday.
The IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB match is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST.
KKR vs RCB Weather Forecast
The temperature will hover between 27-42 degrees Celsius. There are no chances of precipitation. Humidity will be around 22 per cent.
KKR vs RCB 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details
The match between Kolkata and Bangalore will be televised on Star Sports Network. It could also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
KKR vs RCB Pitch Report
The match between Kolkata and Bangalore would be a high scoring affair as the Motera pitch is expected to support batters. The pitch would also support spinners.
KKR vs RCB Head-to-Head
Overall Head-to-Head: (28 matches – KKR 15 | RCB 13 | N/R 0)
Kolkata and Bangalore have faced each other 28 times in the Indian Premier League, with KKR taking 15 games while RCB have emerged victorious on 13 occasions.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
RCB won by 38 runs
RCB won by eight wickets
RCB won by 82 runs
RCB won by 10 runs
KKR won by five wickets
KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: AB de Villiers
Vice-Captain: Andre Russell
Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers
Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine
Bowlers: Harshal Patel, M Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy
KKR vs RCB probable playing XI:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj
