KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Match Postponed: What We Know So Far

IPL 2021 is dealing with a major crisis with reports emerging that multiple Kolkata Knight Riders players have tested positive for coronavirus. As a result of that, tonight’s match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad has been rescheduled.

While we await further updates, here’s a look at how the raging pandemic has affected IPL which BCCI has been conducting in a bio-secure bubble with several overseas players taking part.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Two Players COVID-19 Positive

On Monday, several media reports emerged of mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and medium pacer Sandeep Warrier testing positive for the coronavirus. Barring the duo, rest of KKR contingent’s tests have come negative. Later BCCI confirmed that Chakravarthy and Warrier have indeed been infected.

KKR vs RCB Postponed

As a direct result of the development, Monday night’s blockbuster clash between Eoin Morgan and Virat Kohli has been postponed for the time being. According to news agency ANI, RCB had expressed uneasiness over facing KKR after being informed of the development.

BCCI Working on New Dates

The Indian cricket board has started working on rescheduling the contest and a new date is expected to be announced soon.

What Happens Next?

It’s being reported that the result could have a cascading effect jeopardizing the entire season. Already, there have been demands to cancel the season as a respect to the coronavirus crisis that has gripped India with the second wave breaking records of fresh infections every day.

Will Players Pull Out?

Players will now be extra cautious of taking the field and mingling with others now. Already a host of overseas players including Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa have flown home. India offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin also took a break from the season to be with his family which has also reported multiple cases of coronavirus infections.

What BCCI Has Said?

BCCI has confirmed the development. Below is what it said in an official communication

Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest.

The Medical Team is also determining the close and casual contacts of the two positive cases during the 48 hours prior to collection of the sample that returned the positive test results.

The BCCI and the Kolkata Knight Riders prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved and all measures are being taken in that endeavour.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here