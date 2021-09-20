IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs RCB, Today's Match Updates: Russell And Chakravarthy Star as Royal Challengers Bowled Out For 92

For KKR, Shubman Gill and debutant Venkatesh Iyer will kickstart their chase of 93. Mohammed Siraj will bowl the first over. Here we go.
We're back with the KKR's chase. Virat Kohli, playing in his 200th IPL match, is ready to lead his troops out.
KKR vs RCB Live Score: RCB 92-all out in 19 overs! This has been one superb performance with the ball from Kolkata Knight Riders as they never lost grip of the contest and didn't let RCB any room to recover right after getting rid of their two openers inside the powerplay overs. Andre Russell (3/9) and Varun Chakravarthy (3/13) shared six wickets between them. Mohammed Siraj holed out in the deep off Russell and became the last man to be dismissed. A disciplined show from Knight Riders.
Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Live Updates: A boundary to end the 18th over as Mohammed Siraj adds some valuable runs. Six runs from it take RCBto 89/9, Two overs remaining. One wicket to get. Will RCB get to three figures? Russell is back.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: OUT! Bowled'em. Lockie Ferguson punches the air as dislodges Harshal Patel on 6. RCB 83/9 in 16.3 overs after opting to bat. A leg-cutter from Ferguson as Patel gets an edge to be bowled.
KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score: OUT! Nothing going Royal Challengers Bangalore way tonight. Harshal Patel drives one back to Varu Chakravarthy who deflects the ball just enough that it crashes onto the stumps at the non-strikers' end and Kyle Jamieson was out of his crease. The decision was referred but Jamieson started walking back long before the confirmation. He scored 4 off 12. RCB 76/8 in 15.3 overs.
KKR vs RCB Live Score: So five overs to go. RCB are 75/7 and three wickets remaining. Kyle Jamieson can bat and so can Harshal Patel. But how far can they take RCB?
Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Live Updates: OUT! Another one bites the dust as Varun Chakravarthy as Sachin Baby goes after a loose delivery from the spinner but fails to put it away, miscuing it to be caught by Nitish Rana on 7 off 17. RCB 66/7 in 13.4 overs.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: So RCB are in tatters at 66/6 in 13 overs. All their top batters are back in the dug-out. They have Sachin Baby and Kyle Jamieson in the middle but these two will have to do something special from here to ensure RCB end up with a competitive total. They don't have too far to look for inspiration - yesterday CSK recovered from 24/4 to beat MI.
Time for the second strategic break.
KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score: Two in two for Varun Chakravarthy. RCB in deep hole at 63/6 in 11.5 overs. Glenn Maxwell is the first to take the long walk back to the dug-out after going for a wild slog but missing the delivery with the ball crashing onto the stumps. He scored 10. In walked Wanindu Hasaranga and he has been trapped for a golden duck on debut.
KKR vs RCB Live Score:Prasidh Krishna is back. Just a couple of runs from his third over. Royal Challengers Bangalore are struggling, But they do have Glenn Maxwell in the middle who has been joined by Sachin Baby. What will Maxwell do? Will he counterattack or take some time to settle before unleashing himself. Score 54/4 in 10 overs.
KKR vs RCB Live Score: BOOM! A perfect yorker from Andre Russell and AB de Villiers has been clean bowled for a first-ball duck. This is a massive blow to RCB. Score 52/4 in 8.4 overs
Strategic-break ends.
Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Live Updates: OUT! Andre Russell drops one short and KS Bharat, in his endeavour for a boundary, pulls it away but not effectively with Shubman Gill running in from the deep to complete an easy catch. Third blow to RCB. Bharat scored 16 off 19 on debut. RCB 51/3 in 8.1 overs.
50 up for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 7.3 overs.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Andre Russell comes into the attack after fielding restrictions lifted. Glenn Maxwell has joined KR Bharat in the middle. Should be an interesting battle. Six runs from Russell's first over. RCB 47/2.
KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score: OUT! Devdutt Padikkal! What have you done? Last ball of the Powerplay overs and a well-set Padikkal a ramp hoping to guide the ball past the wicketkeeper. However, he fails and gets a glove to be caught by Dinesh Karthik on 22 off 20. RCB have lost both their openers inside the Powerplay overs. Score 41/2 in 6 overs.
IPL 2021 Live Score: And in comes Sunil Narine. A third bowling change inside five overs from Eoin Morgan. Debutant Srikar Bharat gets his first boundary of IPL career off the final delivery of the over. 7 runs from Narine's first over take RCB to 35/1 in 5 overs.
KKR vs RCB Live Score: So after that early success, Eoin Morgan decides to bring in a pacer from the other end as well who replaces spinner Varun Chakravarthy. And Devdutt Padikkal pinches a four off him - a beautiful drive over the bowler's head. Eight runs from the over. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna continues and deliveries to no-ball - first for overstepping and the second a high-waist full toss. Padikkal gets the resulting free-hit away for a four. Eight more runs added to RCB total. Score 28/1 in 4 overs.
KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score: OUT! Oh that's a monster blow to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli plays the wrong line from Prasidh Krishna and is pinged in front. The umpires raises his finger but Kohli reviews. After few anxious moments as the TV umpires waits for the ball-tracker to be available, the on-field decision is upheld. That wicket came right after Kohli had struck a four off Krishna. He scored 5. RCB 10/1 in 1.4 overs.
IPL 2021 Live Score: Eoin Morgan starts with spinner in Varun Chakravarthy whose first over results in four runs. Pace in Prasidh Krishna joins the spinner from the other end. Score 4/0 in 1 over.
KKR vs RCB Live Score:Varun Chakravarthy starts, Virat Kohli on strike. Here we go.
Out walk the two umpires followed by the Kolkata Knight Riders fielders and now enters RCB captain Virat Kohli with Devdutt Padikkal.
Pitch Report from Nick Knight and Matthew Hayden: Lovely lush green grass at the outfield. There is a little bit of grass, it's even - so, it will have a tennis ball bounce, little bit of movement and will assist the pacers for a while. The average score batting first is 165.
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
Eoin Morgan at the Toss: (Pitch) Looks really good, it should stay pretty similar for the entire length of the game. Hoping that the performances will change in this phase of the tournament. It's been challenging, but we are happy to be back here.
KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Today’s Match: Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy shared six wickets between them as Royal Challengers Bangalore were bowled out for 92 in 19 overs. For RCB, Devdutt Padikkal was the top-scorer with 22 off 20. Seven of RCB batters failed to score in double digits.
#Now, a double-wicket over from Varun Chakravarthy too as he dismisses Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hasaranga off successive deliveries. RCB are in deep trouble.
#A double-wicket over from Andre Russell has put Kolkata Knight Riders. He first dismissed debutant KS Bharat and then delivered a perfect yorker to crash through the defenses of AB de Villiers, sending him back for a first-ball duck.
#Last ball of the Powerplay and Kolkata Knight Riders have another success with Lockie Ferguson removing Devdutt Padikkal. Royal Challengers Bangalore lose both their openers in the Powerplay overs after opting to bat first.
#An early jolt to RCB as Virat Kohli has been dismissed lbw by Praisdh Krishna on 5.
So Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bat first. There will be two debutants for them – KS Bharat and Wanindu Hasaranga. Kolkata Knight Riders also have a debutant in Venkatesh Iyer.
Enduring a forgettable outing in the first half of this year’s IPL, two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders would look for reversal of fortunes when they resume their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second phase of T20 league in Abu Dhabi today.
While Virat Kohli’s RCB is third in the eight-team standings with 10 points from seven games, 2012 and 2014 champions KKR are languishing at the seventh spot with just two wins out of seven ties.
And Eoin Morgan-led KKR would be hoping to make a turnaround, just like 2014 edition when they won nine games in a row to claim the title.
KKR chief mentor David Hussey also exuded optimism about scripting a turnaround, despite a nightmarish first half.
“All we have to do is win this … We have done it before and so we can do it again… I feel we have the squad to do it also. You qualify for the finals and whole competition starts again,” the Australian said.
Even though KKR leads in head-to-head record against RCB, winning 18 and losing 13 out of 28 fixtures played between the two sides, the 38-run defeat against Kohli’s team in the first half of the event in Chennai would be fresh on their players’ minds.
KKR’s two wins earlier this year came against two under-performing sides — Punjab Kings, who are placed just a rung above them, and bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad.
KKR would be relying heavily on the pair of Subhman Gill and Nitin Rana to deliver the goods in their batting department, even though the duo did not have the best of outings in the first leg.
KKR’s bowling department will be on the shoulders of Kiwi Tim Southee, who came in as a replacement for Pat Cummins for the second half.
RCB, on the other hand, are currently placed in a comfortable position and would be hoping for Kohli to play freely and score big runs, especially after taking the big call of relinquishing T20 captaincy.
With Glenn Maxwell (223 runs from 7 games) and AB de Villiers (207 runs from 7) leading the run scorers chart till now for the team, RCB’s batting unit looks ominous.
The additions of Sri Lanka duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera, who replaced Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, will also hold the team in good stead as they have a good understanding of the UAE conditions.
