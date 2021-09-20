KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2021, Today's Match 31: Kolkata Knight Riders Resume Campaign Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad for the UAE leg: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep
Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad for the UAE Leg: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (captain), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora
Both KKR and RCB have been affected by the withdrawals of overseas players. However, both have roped in replacements and will hope they come good. It's been less than 24 hours since the news of Virat Kohli stepping down from RCB captaincy post this season was made public. Hopefully for RCB, the squad would have processed the development and not be unsettled as has been suggested by experts.
Kolkata Knight Riders need a massive change in fortunes in order to revive their hopes of a top-four finish. Currently, they find themselves in the bottom half of the standings with two wins from seven matches. They resume their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore who are in the upper half with five wins from seven matches.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from Match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2021 where Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi tonight.
KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Today’s Match: Enduring a forgettable outing in the first half of this year’s IPL, two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders would look for reversal of fortunes when they resume their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second phase of T20 league in Abu Dhabi today.
While Virat Kohli’s RCB is third in the eight-team standings with 10 points from seven games, 2012 and 2014 champions KKR are languishing at the seventh spot with just two wins out of seven ties.
And Eoin Morgan-led KKR would be hoping to make a turnaround, just like 2014 edition when they won nine games in a row to claim the title.
KKR chief mentor David Hussey also exuded optimism about scripting a turnaround, despite a nightmarish first half.
“All we have to do is win this … We have done it before and so we can do it again… I feel we have the squad to do it also. You qualify for the finals and whole competition starts again,” the Australian said.
Even though KKR leads in head-to-head record against RCB, winning 18 and losing 13 out of 28 fixtures played between the two sides, the 38-run defeat against Kohli’s team in the first half of the event in Chennai would be fresh on their players’ minds.
KKR’s two wins earlier this year came against two under-performing sides — Punjab Kings, who are placed just a rung above them, and bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad.
KKR would be relying heavily on the pair of Subhman Gill and Nitin Rana to deliver the goods in their batting department, even though the duo did not have the best of outings in the first leg.
KKR’s bowling department will be on the shoulders of Kiwi Tim Southee, who came in as a replacement for Pat Cummins for the second half.
RCB, on the other hand, are currently placed in a comfortable position and would be hoping for Kohli to play freely and score big runs, especially after taking the big call of relinquishing T20 captaincy.
With Glenn Maxwell (223 runs from 7 games) and AB de Villiers (207 runs from 7) leading the run scorers chart till now for the team, RCB’s batting unit looks ominous.
The additions of Sri Lanka duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera, who replaced Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, will also hold the team in good stead as they have a good understanding of the UAE conditions.
