KKR vs RCB Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 31: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Online And on TV in India

Cricket fans should gear up for another high-voltage match as Kolkata Knight Riders will go head-to-head against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL match. The contest will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 20, Monday.

Kolkata Knight Riders need to make a comeback in IPL 2021 at the earliest to keep their playoff chances alive. The team will be low on confidence as the first half of IPL 2021 didn’t go as per the plan. Knight Riders succumbed to a torrid run as they secured victory in just two out of seven league matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, will hope to carry their fine form from the India leg. The Virat Kohli-led side made a splash earlier this year with their consistency and all-round performances. They won five out of seven league games and currently occupy third place in the points table.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is everything you need to know:

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore start?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on Monday, September 20 at 07:30 pm IST.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Where to watch the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

All the IPL games will be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Line-up:

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted starting line-up: Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tim Southee, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi

Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted starting line-up: Virat Kohli (Captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (Wk), Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Pavan Deshpande

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here