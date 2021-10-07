KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2021 KKR vs RR, match 54, October 7, Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, 1930 IST

KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 54 between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: When Kolkata Knight Riders take on Rajasthan Royals in the 54th IPL 2021 fixture, the equation is pretty simple for them. A win here would all but confirm their place in the top 4 and they would book the spot in the playoffs. A loss, however, should not be a whopping as it would then give Mumbai Indians the chance to beat Sunrisers Hyderbad and leapfrog them to make their spot in the playoffs. As the league stage comes to a close, KKR and MI are locked in a battle to bag the fourth spot which gives this match a lot of spice. The Indian Premier League 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will kick off at 7:30 pm.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have never been able to string together wins in succession and hence, find themselves out of contention for a playoffs berth. They are currently languishing at the seventh spot with 10 points in 13 games and would want to spoil the party for KKR. On their day, Rajasthan too can be a ruthless unit and hence, KKR need to be at their best in Sharjah.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs: Unchanged Team for KKR Likely, Unadkat May Get a Game

KKR vs RR Telecast

The Star Sports Networks has the broadcasting rights for today’s Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals match in India.

KKR vs RR Live Streaming

The match between KKR vs RR is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

KKR vs RR Match Details

The KKR vs RR match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Thursday, October 7, at 07:30 PM IST.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Venkatesh Iyer

Vice-Captain: Rahul Tewatia

Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson

Batters: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Shivam Dube, Eoin Morgan

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson

KKR vs RR Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (Captain and WK), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman

