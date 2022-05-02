KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 KKR vs RR match, May 02, Wankhede Stadium, 07:30 PM IST

KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 47 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals:

Kolkata Knight Riders need to avoid their sixth consecutive loss in this season of the Indian Premier League when they will play Rajasthan Royals on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium. Kolkata Knight Riders are in serious trouble in the league as they are almost ruled out of the playoff race.

KKR are currently eighth on the points table with three wins and as many as five losses. They registered their fifth consecutive defeat in the league in their last game against Delhi Capitals by four wickets.

About Rajasthan Royals, they are doing extremely well in the competition. Under Sanju Samson’s captaincy, the Royals are third in the standings with six wins and three losses.

The team suffered a defeat in its last game against Mumbai Indians by five wickets. They will hope to get back to the winning ways at the earliest to ensure a top-two finish.

Ahead of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, here is everything you need to know:

KKR vs RR Telecast

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals fixture in India.

KKR vs RR Live Streaming

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

KKR vs RR Match Details

The KKR vs RR match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, May 02, at 07:30 PM IST.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR vs RR Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana

Rajasthan Royals: Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer

