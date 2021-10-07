KKR vs RR Head to Head Record in IPL 2021: All You Need to Know: In a match that could possibly define the course of their season, Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against the Rajasthan Royals in match 54 of the IPL at Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah. KKR have been a resurgent force in this phase and a win here will all but ascertain a place in the playoffs for Eoin Morgan’s side.

Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have assured themselves of a place in the playoffs, and now it is a battle between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians for the fourth spot. A win for KKR in this match against the Rajasthan Royals will give them 14 points and the difference in the NRR between them and the Mumbai Indians will be too wide for the defending champions to bridge.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are all but out of the tournament after their loss to the Mumbai Indians in the last match by 8 wickets with 70 balls to spare. However, they would like to spoil KKR’s party.

The surface at Sharjah has been a tricky one and hence, batters will have to always be on top of their game in order to be successful here.

In 24 previous matches between the sides, the equation is pretty even. While Kolkata Knight Riders have won 12, Rajasthan Royals have managed to turn the tables on 11 outings.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs: Unchanged Team for KKR Likely, Unadkat May Get a Game

KKR vs RR previous game

In their last encounter which was in the India-leg of IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets in Mumbai.

Last five results:

Rajasthan Royals won by 6 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 60 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 37 runs

Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets

KKR vs RR Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markhande/Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

