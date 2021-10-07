KKR vs RR Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 54: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming Online: Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the 54th match of the IPL in Sharjah. Now, this will be the final league match for both sides, but there were different priorities for each unit. KKR need to win this match if they do not want to depend on the Mumbai Indians to impact their playoffs chances. They come into this match with 6 wins and 7 losses and are currently placed fourth with 12 points.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are all but out after their comprehensive loss to the Mumbai Indians in their last match. Their net run rate is low and there is no way they can leapfrog MI, PBKS and KKR. However, they would still want to spoil the party of Kolkata Knight Riders in this match.

For them, the form of their openers in Yashahvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis has been great and they would need Sanju Samson to step up and be counted against the well-rounded bowling attack of KKR.

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be played on Thursday, October 7, at 07:30 pm IST.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs: Unchanged Team for KKR Likely, Unadkat May Get a Game

Where will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Where to watch the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match?

The live stream of today’s IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Probable Line-up:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markhande/Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

