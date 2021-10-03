KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Check Captai

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 49 between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the evening match of the IPL 2021 on Sunday, October 3. The Indian Premier League League 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. KKR will eye to return winning ways when they face bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad. In their last outing, KKR lost to Punjab Kings by five wickets. Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata side will come into this match with 10 points in their kitty and are locked in a battle with Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad for the fourth spot in the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have been a side that has simply not been able to perform this season. They are out of the playoffs spot, but could ruin the party for other teams and this could well act as a motivating factor for the Kane Williamson-led outfit.

Eoin Morgan understands the task that faces them. KKR will need their experienced middle order in Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik to step up if they have to harbour any hopes of making it to the playoffs.

KKR vs SRH Telecast

The Star Sports Networks has the broadcasting rights for today’s Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in India.

KKR vs SRH Live Streaming

The match between KKR vs SRH is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

KKR vs SRH Match Details

The KKR vs SRH match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday, October 3, at 07:30 PM IST.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Venkatesh Iyer

Vice-Captain: Kane Williamson

Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Jason Holder

Bowlers: Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

KKR vs SRH Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Shivam Mavi, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(WK), Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson(C), Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

