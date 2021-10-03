KKR vs SRH Head to Head record in IPL 2021: All You Need to Know

Kolkata Knight Riders were quite sloppy in their last match against Punjab Kings and this has put the side under a lot of pressure for their upcoming Indian Premier League game. Eoin Morgan and men will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad on the doubleheader Sunday, October 3, at 7:30 pm. The Indian Premier League 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hosed at the Dubai International Stadium. Kane Williamson-led SRH are out of the playoffs contention, but they can still act as party popper for KKR.

KKR have been impressive in the second phase and their aggressive approach has paid dividends for the side. It should be mentioned here that their two defeats were quite narrow as they lost the game in the final over. For them, left-hander Venkatesh Iyer has been the star with the bat. Also, Rahul Tripathi, who has scored the maximum runs this season for the side, has been game-changing at the number 3 spot.

As far as the bowlers are concerned, Eoin Morgan has relied heavily on Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy and the two have controlled the pace of the game pretty well – both in the middle as well as the death overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, had another miserable match with the bat and this has been their one of the biggest reasons behind their woes this season. Kane Williamson and Jason Roy have to be far better in their upcoming game against KKR if they have to put a score of semblance on the board. Their bowlers have not been too good either, and Rashid Khan remains the lone warrior with the ball.

KKR vs SRH previous game

In their last encounter, which was in the India-leg of IPL 2021, KKR beat SRH by 10 runs in Chennai.

Last five results:

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 10 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders won in eliminator

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 7 wickets

SRH won by 9 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets

KKR vs SRH Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tim Seifert/ Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee/ Ben Cutting, Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

