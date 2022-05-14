IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Opt to Bat; Natarajan And Sundar Back For Sunrisers Hyderabad

Read more

The race for the playoffs continues with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune tonight. Both the teams are struggling and have a slim chance of making it to the playoffs- KKR though will be confident thanks to an impressive win over Mumbai Indians in their last game. However, SRH are in the midst of a four-match losing streak and desperately need to end it tonight if they hope to keep their fate in their own hands. This is their second meeting in IPL 2022 with SRH prevailing by seven wickets the last time they collided.

What date IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played?

The 61st IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place on May 14, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Line-up: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chamika Karunaratne, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Line-up: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here