KKR vs SRH Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 49: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming Online

The 49th match of Indian Premier League 2021 on Sunday, October 3, will see a face-off between Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson when Kolkata Knight Riders will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH, who are out of the playoffs race, will aim at keeping their best foot forward against Kolkata. SRH have tasted nine defeats in 11 matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table.

KKR, on the other hand, are currently fourth with 10 points in 12 matches. They have won three games and have lost two so far in the second leg of UAE.

However, KKR have been impressive and aggressive in their intent and even in their losses, they dragged the match to the last over.

Their bowlers in Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine are in great form and the conditions have generally suited them.

Meanwhile, batting has been problematic for SRH and they will need the experienced batters to step up and be counted.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; here is everything you need to know:

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Line-up:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan/ Tim Seifert, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Shivam Mavi, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(WK), Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson(C), Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, S Kaul

