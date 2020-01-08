KKR's Chris Green Suspended From Bowling Due to Illegal Action
Australia spinner Chris Green has been suspended from bowling after being reported by umpires for an illegal action during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). He will not be permitted to bowl for 90 days in Cricket Australia-sanctioned competitions, effectively immediately.
