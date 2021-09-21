KKR’s Dinesh Karthik Just Fifty Four Runs Shy from Reaching this Milestone in IPL

Veteran Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik is just a few steps shy from reaching yet another milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former KKR skipper has scored 3946 runs in India’s domestic T20 tournament and he is just 54 runs shy from joining the elite list of cricketers who have touched the mark of 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League. If Karthik will manage to score 54 runs in his next few games for KKR, he will become one among the only11 batsmen to achieve this feat. So far, the 36-year-old has played 204 games in the cash-rich league and amassed 3946 runs at an average of 26.13. He has also smashed 19 fifties in his career.

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli leads IPL’s run-scoring list. Kohli has scored 6081 runs in 200 games at a staggering average of 37.77. The stylish right-handed batsman has also smashed 5 centuries and 40 fifties in the franchise-based tournament.

The second spot in this list is reserved by Delhi Capitals (DC) cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who has scored 5577 runs in 184 IPL games. Dhawan is followed by Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina. The former Indian all-rounder has scored 5495 runs in 201 games.

Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (5480 runs) and former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner (5447 runs) are also in the top five.Former South African skipper AB de Villiers occupies sixth place in the elite chart with 5056 runs. ABD is followed by Chris Gayle (4950 runs), MS Dhoni (4672 runs), Robin Uthappa (4607 runs) and Gautam Gambhir (4217 runs).

Karthik is also just 272 runs shy from dethroning former KKR skipper Gambhir as the tenth leading run-getter in IPL.The Tamil Nadu cricketer made his debut in IPL in the inaugural edition of the league and scored 145 runs for Delhi Capitals, then known as Delhi Daredevils, in his first season.

