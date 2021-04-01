KKR's Dinesh Karthik ready for 'Endgame' Ahead of IPL 2021

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik uploaded a photo on his Twitter account which would be loved by the Marvel fans. Shared on the occasion of April Fool’s Day, it shows Karthik flying in the midst of Avengers: Endgame’s epic climax scene.

DK uploaded the photo of him flying to take a catch and photoshopped himself in the midst of the scene where the Avengers assemble right before taking on Thanos’ army in an epic battle scene.

Karthik uploaded the photo with the caption: “Only Marvel fans will know it’s not photoshopped #AprilFoolsDay.”

Only Marvel fans will know it's not photoshopped 😜#AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/JyaSvNLMbe — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 1, 2021

The 35-year-old is currently preparing with his KKR teammates in the camp at the DY Patil Stadium ahead of this year’s Indian Premier League, which is starting on April 9. Karthik can be seen hitting the ball well in the nets along with the others in Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi and Karun Nair.

Karthik, who surrendered his captaincy to Eoin Morgan in the middle of the season last year, would be looking to concentrate on his batting more and pushing KKR towards their third title overall. Last year, Karthik had a disastrous season by his standards and could manage only 169 runs from 14 games at an average of 14.08 as KKR fell out of playoff places towards the fag end and finished fifth. They were knocked out because of bad net run-rate compared to third and fourth placed Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.

He and the KKR team would be looking to make amends this year and put on a good show when their IPL campaign begins on April 11. The team from Kolkata will take on SRH in their opening game of the season at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.