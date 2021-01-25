KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Dine With Robin Uthappa, his Wife Sheethal and Friends

Rumoured couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty recently met with Robin Uthappa and his wife Sheethal for a get-together. KL Rahul and Athiya enjoy a cosy dinner party with their friends on Saturday. Joining the intimate party were KL Rahul's sister Bhavana and cricketer Sinan Khadir.

Robin's wife Sheethal took to her Instagram handle to share photos from the fun dinner gathering. In the series of new photos, Athiya and Rahul are seen sitting across from each other. Sheethal, Robin, Sinan Khadir can be seen posing by their side. They were seated at a dining table, surrounded with ambient lighting, sporting wide smiles. KL Rahul decided to keep it stylish and looked handsome in a black coloured sweatshirt paired with jeans. Athiya, on the other hand, was stunningly dressed in a striped white shirt and hair left open. She could be seen beaming with joy as she posed alongside the happy ladies.

Take a look at group pictures from the party:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKZSIehhjIX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Athiya reacted to the post by leaving a heart emoji in the comment section. Sinan also took to the comments space to write, "Seeing you guys in Mumbai soon."

KL Rahul was recently seen in action during Indian cricket team’s tour of Australia. The wicket-keeper batsman managed 81 runs in the shortest format and scored 93 runs in three ODI matches.

Rahul did not feature in any of the Test matches and had to return to India midway from the Australian tour after suffering an injury while practicing in the nets. India, led by Ajinkya Rahane in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, were victorious in the fourth match in Brisbane and clinched the series 2-1. Rahul will be a part of the Indian team during the series against England in home soil.