KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty To Tie The Knot On Jan 23; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Likely to Attend With Families-Report

India star batter KL Rahul is all set to marry his Bollywood actress girlfriend Athiya Shetty in Khandala at her father Sunil Shetty’s residence on January 23, media reports have confirmed. The 30-year-old was given rest due to ‘family commitments’ for the three-match ODIs as well as T20Is against New Zealand.

Earlier in May, 2022 Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty had opened up about Rahul.

Also Read: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul To Have a Traditional Wedding In January 2023; Outfits Finalised: Report

“She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I’d want my son also to get married. The sooner the better! But it’s their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It’s for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. I’d like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there," stated the PTI report.

A number of his teammates including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli are expected to attend with their families.

Earlier, Rahul played a key role in India beating Sri Lanka in the second ODI which also sealed the three-match ODI series. Chasing 216, India were left reeling at 47/3, but the Karnataka batter hung on and accounted for 64 unbeaten runs to seal the deal.

Also Read: With an Eye On First Ever Women’s IPL, BCCI Asks Selectors to Create Player Pool

The couple has been dating each other for the last three years and is now all set to take their relationship to the next level. Earlier, it was reported that the couple will tie the knot in December with Rahul being named on Bangladesh tour, that scenario quickly evaporated. Just a few days ago, Suniel Shetty, the veteran actor and Athiya’s father, confirmed that the wedding will soon take a place as the couple was looking for near dates.

“I am looking at the possible dates. We are figuring things out with both schedules. Hopefully, soon we will know when and where it will happen," Sunil Shetty told Hindustan Times. The same report also revealed that the wedding would take place in Suniel Shetty’s luxury house in Khandala, Maharashtra, and famous names from Bollywood and the cricket world are set to attend.

The 30-year-old opener struggled to get going in the recently concluded 2022 T20 World Cup where he accounted for 128 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 120.75. He managed to score two fifties and has come under a lot of criticism for his defensive approach.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here