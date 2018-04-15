Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

KL Rahul Chills in the Pool Ahead of Chennai Super Kings Clash

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 15, 2018, 11:46 AM IST
KL Rahul Chills in the Pool Ahead of Chennai Super Kings Clash

KL Rahul (Twitter)

Having had a tough game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Kings XI Punjab is back home as they gear up for their game against Chennai Super Kings and opener KL Rahul took the opportunity to chill in the pool after playing some really good knocks in the first two games of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League for KXIP.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul posted a photo which read: “More Pool Chillin. 👑😊Some Cooling Down post all travel! #SummerVibin #Recovery”




Chennai Super Kings will look to continue their winning streak when they lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. It will be the third game for both teams.

The live telecast of the match will start at 8 PM on April 15(Sunday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

After opening their campaign with a stunning win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, Chennai Super Kings pulled off yet another thrilling chase to beat Kolkata Knight Riders.

The likes of Dwayne Bravo and Sam Billings are in red-hot form for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team.

CSK have enough depth in their batting line-up with the likes of Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Billings and Bravo.

The spin trio of Harbhajan Singh, Jadeja and Imran Tahir can be a potent force as they are complemented by Deepak Chahar, Watson and Shardul Thakur.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab are coming into the match after yesterday's loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The KXIP started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets.

Local player KL Rahul, who fashioned the victory with the fastest-ever fifty in IPL, justified why the franchise spent Rs 11 crore for him.

Rahul smashed a 30-ball 47 against RCB and had Punjab not lost wickets in quick succession, they could have notched up a bigger total than the 155 they managed while batting first.

A cause of concern for KXIP is the form of their top batsman Yuvraj Singh, who has made 12 and 4 in the two games while in the bowling department, Mohit Sharma looked off colour against RCB.

Ashwin has been in good form with his bowling and has contributed with the bat as well.

Playing his maiden innings as a captain, Ashwin has also been marshalling his men nicely.

In the batting department, there are high expectations from Aaron Finch, who was unavailable for the opening match, but failed with the bat against RCB.

Punjab's bowlers are doing a fine job with 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman surprising the batsmen with his unconventional deliveries. He was even rewarded with the prize wicket of RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

Apart from Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb, Axar Patel and Andrew Tye add depth to Punjab's bowling attack.

Also Watch

chennai super kingscnsocialcenterIndian Premier LeagueiplIPL 2018Kings XI punjabkingsxipunjabkl rahulOff The Field
First Published: April 15, 2018, 11:46 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking