'KL Rahul Could be Top Run-scorer For India at T20 World Cup': Former India Opener

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that KL Rahul might finish as the top run-getter for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. After an underwhelming Asia Cup 2022, Rahul got his groove back in the T20I series against Australia and South Africa. The flamboyant opener will be key for India in Australia as they are embracing the fearless batting approach and it’s crucial for Rahul to bat with freedom in the powerplay to give India a flying start alongside skipper Rohit Sharma.

Rahul has scored massive runs in the last two editions of the Indian Premier League and being an opening batsman, Chopra suggested that he has a chance to become the leading run-scorer for his team in T20 World Cup.

“KL Rahul could be the top run-scorer for India at the T20 World Cup 2022. He has an opportunity to bat all 20 overs, and he also has the game to bat till the end. These pitches will suit him a lot as the ball will come nicely onto the bat,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The India opener scored 194 runs in 5 matches in last year’s T20 WC but he failed to score big against Pakistan and New Zealand.

The Asian giants will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah in the mega ICC event as he has been ruled out after sustaining a back injury. In the absence of Bumrah, Chopra suggested that Arshdeep Singh will be the key for India with the ball as the Australian conditions will suit his bowling more.

“I believe it would be Arshdeep Singh. He is going to bowl with the new ball, and also in the death overs. It is also a possibility that he might be given the ball during the middle overs as well. He will like the pitches and the big grounds in Australia.”



“If you say that you are the best team in the world and you say that you have the best depth, or you claim that your league is the best in the world, then without a doubt, you have to be overwhelming favourites to win the T20 World Cup,” he added

