KL Rahul, Dawid Malan & Other Top Ten Run-Getters in T20Is in 2020

The year 2020 will go down as one of the most unprecedented in cricketing history, for this was the only year that teams took a long 6-month hiatus from the game. But make no mistakes, it was an eventful year as far as the shortest format of the game is concerned. We take a look at the top ten run-getters for 2020 as far as the T20I is concerned.

KL Rahul(Runs: 404, Inns: 10, Avg 44.88): The India vice-captain was ‘nervous’ owing to no physical movement during the nationwide lockdown but once the game resumed in UAE, Rahul quickly took over. He accounted for 404 runs in the calendar year at an astounding average of 44. His stint in the IPL 2020 where he accounted for 604 runs to seal the Orange Cap speaks for volumes for his talent.

Dawid Malan( Runs 397, Inns 10, Avg 49.62): Malan is not your twenty somethings, he is an experienced cricketer at 33 and yet he breaks stereotypes in T20I cricket. Malan had an amazing run as arch-rivals Australia came calling when the game resumed post-lockdown in England. And then Malan continued that form on South Africa tour as well, accounting for 397 runs with a stunning average of 49.

Mohammad Hafeez (Runs 374, Inns 7, Avg 93.5): Just like Malan, Hafeez is on the wrong side of 30s. He just turned 40 recently but his orthodox batting techniques still makes him a class apart. He also holds the superior average (93.5) which is the highest amongst the top-ten. Well, he was the third highest run getter with 374 runs in the calendar year.

Kamran Khan (Runs 335, Inns 7, Avg 47.85): This 32-year-old from Qatar has played his cricket away from the limelight of elite teams. But this hasn’t stopped him from shining with the bat. The right-handed opener has accounted for the scores of 46, 54, 88, 23, 86 and 43 in space of 12 days in February this year.

Jonny Bairstow (Runs 329, Inns 11, Avg 36.22): Bairstow is fast turning one of the best T20 batters from England. With 329 runs in 11 innings, the 31-year-old stand as the fifth best batter in T20 cricket for the year of 2020. Bairstow was once an unwanted cricketer in IPL but with his rapid rise, he has become a hot property in IPL too.

Tim Seifert (Runs 317, Inns 9, Avg 52.83): The Kiwi opener made his debut against India in 2019, and since then he has become a regular feature in the NZ T20 side. He has accounted for 317 in 9 innings with a healthy average of 52.

Virat Kohli (Runs 295, Inns 9, Avg 36.87): India’s best batter Virat Kohli too was affected by the nationwide lockdown and this showed in his performance when the IPL began. A string of low scores to begin with, but the tide soon turned and the ‘King’ regained his form.

Jos Buttler (Runs 291, Inns 8, Avg 48.50): England ‘s rapid rise in limited overs cricket has got a lot to do with Buttler. The wicket-keeper bat can play an explosive role at the top and can be demoted to number five or six for a quick finish.

Rassie Van der Dussen (Runs 288, Inns 9, Avg 48.00): The 28-year old impressed during his outing at the Cricket World Cup in England. With Faf du Plessis at the peak of his career, Van der Dussen can be really handy at number four for South Africa. A good 2020 makes sure that he will turn the heat next year.

Quinton de Kock (Runs 285, Inns 9, Avg 31.66): Van de Dussen’s colleague had a superb IPL 2020. Opening for Mumbai Indians, De Kock had been flawless on the leg side. He can be phenomenal in the ‘V’ too. His elevation to the position of Test captain has excited his fans who are going to expect a lot from him in the coming year.