KL Rahul, Dawid Malan & Other Top Ten Run-Getters in T20Is in 2020

- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriMatch Ended153/9(20.0) RR 7.65
PAK
NZ156/5(20.0) RR 7.65
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
KL Rahul, Dawid Malan & Other Top Ten Run-Getters in T20Is in 2020
The year 2020 will go down as one of the most unprecedented in cricketing history, but make no mistakes, it was an eventful year as far as the shortest format of the game is concerned. We take a look at the top ten run-getters for 2020 as far as the T20I is concerned.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 21, 2020, 11:50 AM IST
The year 2020 will go down as one of the most unprecedented in cricketing history, for this was the only year that teams took a long 6-month hiatus from the game. But make no mistakes, it was an eventful year as far as the shortest format of the game is concerned. We take a look at the top ten run-getters for 2020 as far as the T20I is concerned.
Super Striker Mohammed Shami's Injury a Massive Blow To India
KL Rahul(Runs: 404, Inns: 10, Avg 44.88): The India vice-captain was ‘nervous’ owing to no physical movement during the nationwide lockdown but once the game resumed in UAE, Rahul quickly took over. He accounted for 404 runs in the calendar year at an astounding average of 44. His stint in the IPL 2020 where he accounted for 604 runs to seal the Orange Cap speaks for volumes for his talent.
Dawid Malan( Runs 397, Inns 10, Avg 49.62): Malan is not your twenty somethings, he is an experienced cricketer at 33 and yet he breaks stereotypes in T20I cricket. Malan had an amazing run as arch-rivals Australia came calling when the game resumed post-lockdown in England. And then Malan continued that form on South Africa tour as well, accounting for 397 runs with a stunning average of 49.
Mohammad Hafeez (Runs 374, Inns 7, Avg 93.5): Just like Malan, Hafeez is on the wrong side of 30s. He just turned 40 recently but his orthodox batting techniques still makes him a class apart. He also holds the superior average (93.5) which is the highest amongst the top-ten. Well, he was the third highest run getter with 374 runs in the calendar year.
Kamran Khan (Runs 335, Inns 7, Avg 47.85): This 32-year-old from Qatar has played his cricket away from the limelight of elite teams. But this hasn’t stopped him from shining with the bat. The right-handed opener has accounted for the scores of 46, 54, 88, 23, 86 and 43 in space of 12 days in February this year.
Jonny Bairstow (Runs 329, Inns 11, Avg 36.22): Bairstow is fast turning one of the best T20 batters from England. With 329 runs in 11 innings, the 31-year-old stand as the fifth best batter in T20 cricket for the year of 2020. Bairstow was once an unwanted cricketer in IPL but with his rapid rise, he has become a hot property in IPL too.
Tim Seifert (Runs 317, Inns 9, Avg 52.83): The Kiwi opener made his debut against India in 2019, and since then he has become a regular feature in the NZ T20 side. He has accounted for 317 in 9 innings with a healthy average of 52.
Virat Kohli (Runs 295, Inns 9, Avg 36.87): India’s best batter Virat Kohli too was affected by the nationwide lockdown and this showed in his performance when the IPL began. A string of low scores to begin with, but the tide soon turned and the ‘King’ regained his form.
Jos Buttler (Runs 291, Inns 8, Avg 48.50): England ‘s rapid rise in limited overs cricket has got a lot to do with Buttler. The wicket-keeper bat can play an explosive role at the top and can be demoted to number five or six for a quick finish.
Rassie Van der Dussen (Runs 288, Inns 9, Avg 48.00): The 28-year old impressed during his outing at the Cricket World Cup in England. With Faf du Plessis at the peak of his career, Van der Dussen can be really handy at number four for South Africa. A good 2020 makes sure that he will turn the heat next year.
Quinton de Kock (Runs 285, Inns 9, Avg 31.66): Van de Dussen’s colleague had a superb IPL 2020. Opening for Mumbai Indians, De Kock had been flawless on the leg side. He can be phenomenal in the ‘V’ too. His elevation to the position of Test captain has excited his fans who are going to expect a lot from him in the coming year.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking