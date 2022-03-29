KL Rahul Enjoying Peak Years; But, Mother Wants Him To Finish His Degree | WATCH

KL Rahul is at the peak of his career and yet his mother is adamant about a degree. Sounds interesting? But that’s what exactly happened with him during the lockdown as his mother asked him to go and finish his papers, Rahul told Gaurav Kapoor in Breakfast with Champions. He also revealed how he thought his surname ‘Rahul’ was named after Shahrukh Khan’s iconic Bollywood character. Of course, he was in for a rude shock.

“My mother still gives me s**t for not having a degree. Even during lockdown she said – ‘why don’t you finish your 30 papers? Why don’t you sit down and write it and get a degree’”, Rahul said to Gaurav Kapoor on Breakfast With Champions, YouTube channel show.

“The happiest they’ve been is when I got an RBI job. Got a central government job, so they were happy. I had played four years for India already but that didn’t make them happy. This was like, yes now you’ll be stable,” he said.

The LSG captain once asked, ‘mom what do you want me to do? Like I’m playing cricket, doing well for myself, you want me to go write 30 papers? Her mother was like, ‘Yeah, why not?”

“Her story was that she was a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan and his characters in the 90s were Rahul, right? So, I used to go with that story. I told one of my friends. who watches probably a lot of Bollywood movies, and he said, ‘Bro, Shah Rukh’s first character as Rahul was in 1994. You’re born in 1992. So, it doesn’t make sense’,” he told.

Earlier KL Rahul scored his first duck in six years against Gujarat Titans, moreover, it was a golden duck—out off the first ball. It was that kind of a ball from Mohammed Shami as it pitched and moved away, kissing KL Rahul’s bat which was taken easily by the wicket-keeper. Initially the umpire gave it not out but the decision was referred upstairs (DRS) where the on ground umpire was found to be mistaken. The decision was reversed and KL was given the marching orders. Meanwhile it was his first duck in IPL in six years—after 56 innings.

