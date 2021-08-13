KL Rahul Equals Virender Sehwag with 6th Test Ton at Lord’s

Team India’s opener KL Rahul was axed from the Test side after miserable performances in 2019. Although he was one of the first names to be picked for the white ball squad, he had fallen behind in the pecking order for the Test side. However, he was persisted with by the management and was given the backing by Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. Now it seems as if we are seeing the best of KL Rahul in Test cricket.

He impressed in the first Test at Nottingham in difficult conditions, but missed out on a century. However, after a cautious start, he stepped up and played the perfect Test innings to notch up a ton and get his name registered on the Lord’s Honour’s board. This was the sixth century in his career and perhaps his best effort.

Here we take a look at 5 interesting feats Rahul brought up during his innings.

KL Rahul is only the third Indian opener to score a century at Lord’s. Vinoo Mankad had previously scored a century at Lord’s in the year 1952 while Ravi Shastri achieved this feat in 1990.

KL Rahul has equalled Virender Sehwag in scoring tons outside Asia. Both batsmen have four centuries to their name, but KL Rahul has taken only 28 innings as opposed to Sehwag, who notched up four tons in 59 innings. Sunil Gavaskar has 15 tons outside Asia which is the most by any Indian batsman.

KL Rahul has scored 13 centuries in international cricket, out of which he has scored 4 centuries in England.

KL Rahul is only the third Indian cricketer to have scored centuries at both Lord’s and Oval in England. The other players to have achieved this feat are Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid.

