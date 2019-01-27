KL Rahul Falls Cheaply in Comeback Game Against England Lions

Rahul opened the innings along with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and hit two crisp boundaries before he was dismissed by fast bowler Jamie Overton.
This was Rahul’s first outing since his suspension was lifted for comments made on the TV talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ alongside India teammate Hardik Pandya caused an uproar.
The duo, who were part of the Indian ODI squad, had apologised for their comments but had been placed on suspension pending an inquiry.
On the advice of the newly appointed amicus curiae PS Narsimha, the suspension was lifted by the Committee of Administrators (CoA).
While Pandya has flown to New Zealand, and is expected to be available for selection for the third ODI on Monday, Rahul was asked to join the India A squad that is currently involved in a One-Day series with England Lions.
Two more matches are scheduled in the series, also in Thiruvananthapuram.
Rahul’s recent form has been quite poor, making just 57 runs in five innings at an average of just 11.40 in the recent Test series in Australia.
