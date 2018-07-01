Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
KL Rahul Gives Fans an Opportunity to Watch Team India Train

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 1, 2018, 10:44 AM IST
New Delhi: The current crop of Indian players like to keep their fans updated on their whereabouts through social media and opener KL Rahul has been handed over the reins of the official Team India Instagram account for a day. He will give the fans an insight of what the team does at training and will also answer the query of the fans from England on Sunday.

Rahul showed good form in the second T20I against Ireland after the Indian team management decided to rest regular opener Shikhar Dhawan. The batsman struck a 36-ball 70 as India won the game by 143 runs.

Speaking after the game, skipper Virat Kohli said that it was a problem of plenty for the Indian team after their performance in the Ireland series. “I’m having a headache now about whom to pick. They’ve all done so well with the bat, but it’s a good problem to have. It’s a great phase for Indian cricket, and I’m happy the youngsters are doing well and taking their chances with both hands. Our bench-strength has done well too, with the guys shining through,” he said.

The Indian team is preparing for the three-match T20I series against England which starts in Old Trafford on Tuesday. Following the success against Ireland in the two-match T20I series, Kohli and his men will look to carry forward the momentum in the series against England.

