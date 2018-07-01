KL Rahul Gives Fans an Opportunity to Watch Team India Train

Taking to Instagram, the Indian cricket team posted a video which read: “#TeamIndia opener @rahulkl will take over our account tomorrow. Stay tuned with us through the day and get insights from the batsman himself. #ENGvIND.”
Rahul showed good form in the second T20I against Ireland after the Indian team management decided to rest regular opener Shikhar Dhawan. The batsman struck a 36-ball 70 as India won the game by 143 runs.
Speaking after the game, skipper Virat Kohli said that it was a problem of plenty for the Indian team after their performance in the Ireland series. “I’m having a headache now about whom to pick. They’ve all done so well with the bat, but it’s a good problem to have. It’s a great phase for Indian cricket, and I’m happy the youngsters are doing well and taking their chances with both hands. Our bench-strength has done well too, with the guys shining through,” he said.
The Indian team is preparing for the three-match T20I series against England which starts in Old Trafford on Tuesday. Following the success against Ireland in the two-match T20I series, Kohli and his men will look to carry forward the momentum in the series against England.
Also Watch
-
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
First Published: July 1, 2018, 10:43 AM IST