'KL Rahul Has No One Else to Blame But Himself': Former India Cricketer

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja feels that KL Rahul is the only player who will return disappointed from the Zimbabwe tour. Rahul returned from injury after almost two and a half months and the Zimbabwe tour was crucial for him to get some match practice ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup. The stand-in captain didn’t get a chance to bat in the first ODI as Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill opened the innings and India won the match by 10 wickets.

Meanwhile, he failed to score big in the second and third ODI and got dismissed on 1 and 30 respectively.

Jadeja said that Rahul had only himself to blame to get less game time with the bat in the three-match ODI series.

“The only one who has probably gone home disappointed is the one who has fielded 110 overs and he thinks it’s 150. He didn’t get to bat enough and he has no one else to blame but himself – not choosing to bat the three times that you could have,” Jadeja told Sony Sports.

Rahul is part of India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup and is expected to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma. However, he missed the opportunity to get some big runs ahead of the multi-nation tournament.

The former India batter further said that Shubman Gill was the biggest gain for the visitors as he was also named the Player of the Series. Gill scored 245 runs in three matches at an astonishing average of 122.5 against Zimbabwe.

The talented young batter looked in total control during his sublime 130-run knock in the third ODI as India managed to beat Zimbabwe by 13 runs to complete a 3-0 sweep.



While he also said that veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan also did a commendable job with the bat on the tour.

“The biggest gain I think is Shubman, not just his batting but the versatility that he has shown. Even at No. 3, he has looked as comfortable. Shikhar Dhawan – good as usual, he is still doing what he did 10 years ago for you. Ishan Kishan – once he got in, he got run out. That’s not something you worry about so much,” he added.

