KL Rahul Hopes That Hardik Pandya Jr. Becomes a Bowling All-rounder Like His Father

India batsman K.L. Rahul has suggested that his teammate Hardik Pandya's newborn son should become a fast bowling all-rounder like his father. Hardik's brother and fellow all-rounder Krunal Pandya posted a boomerang of him holding the baby on his Instagram handle.

IANS |August 8, 2020, 8:24 AM IST
New Delhi: India batsman K.L. Rahul has suggested that his teammate Hardik Pandya's newborn son should become a fast bowling all-rounder like his father. Hardik's brother and fellow all-rounder Krunal Pandya posted a boomerang of him holding the baby on his Instagram handle.

Rahul wrote in the comments: "Please tell him to become a fast bowling all rounder (folded hands)".

Hardik and Natasa Stankovic, who had got engaged earlier this year, were blessed with a baby boy in late July.

ALSO READ | Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan and Rishabh Pant React to Hardik Pandya's Instagram Photo of Newborn Baby

View this post on Instagram

Let’s talk cricket 🙈

A post shared by Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya_official) on

Hardik announced the news in a Twitter post which read: "We are blessed with our baby boy." It was posted with the picture of the baby's hand. The delivery happened in Vadodara.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković Welcome Baby Boy, Family Flooded with Wishes

The duo had earlier announced in May that they were expecting a third member in their family. Fast forward a couple of months and they shared the good news with their fans and followers on social media, with the photo of their newly-born child.

Wishes poured in from all quarters for the couple with the likes of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and others from the cricketing fraternity expressing their best wishes. "Many congratulations to the proud new parents! May the little one tiptoe with love into your hearts & stay there forever!" wrote Tendulkar on his Twitter handle.

