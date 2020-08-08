KL Rahul Hopes That Hardik Pandya Jr. Becomes a Bowling All-rounder Like His Father
India batsman K.L. Rahul has suggested that his teammate Hardik Pandya's newborn son should become a fast bowling all-rounder like his father. Hardik's brother and fellow all-rounder Krunal Pandya posted a boomerang of him holding the baby on his Instagram handle.
