'KL Rahul is a Potential Superstar in the World Cup Final': Former ENG Spinner Heaps Massive Praise on IND Vice-captain

KL Rahul is having a horrific run in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. India have played three games so far in the tournament and the vice-captain of the team has not scored more than 9 runs in either innings. He scored mere 4 runs against Pakistan and 9 each against the Netherlands and South Africa. Following three failed knocks, the pressure of getting runs is pretty much on the Karnataka batter and even several experts have questioned his position as an opener. However, Indian team management has already clarified that they won’t give up on him.

Amid the rough patch, Rahul has been backed by former England spinner Graeme Swann. Speaking on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’, the latter suggested that the Indian vice-captain needs to play on the front foot and have his eyes on the ball.

“I don’t think there is, I think he’s just out of form, he looked like he was getting back in form at Perth when he smashed one out of the ground but then he ran one down to slip. So, it’s just a batsman who’s trying to play the ball too late at the minute. He needs to get on the front foot more, hit the ball, and really watch the ball hard. You definitely can’t drop him, KL Rahul is a potential superstar in the World Cup final. I’d stick with him as Adelaide’s a beautiful batting wicket, so make hay,” he said.

In India’s campaign till now in the showpiece event, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have been the standout batters for the side. Kohli slammed an unbeaten 82 to snatch a thrilling four-wicket victory against Pakistan at the MCG and was 62 not out against Netherlands at SCG.

Adelaide Oval has been a happy hunting ground for Kohli in the past, scoring a whopping 843 runs in nine matches across all formats at the venue, including five centuries and two half-centuries while averaging 70.25.

