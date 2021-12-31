KL Rahul Named Captain, Jasprit Bumrah Vice Captain for South Africa ODIs

The BCCI announced the 18-man squad for the three match ODI series against South Africa. As expected, Rohit Sharma will not lead the side, instead KL Rahul has been named the captain. Besides, Jasprit Bumrah has been named vice captain. The selectors had their eyes on Rohit who was recovering from an injury at NCA, Bengaluru. However they closed in on a different skipper as soon as they were informed that he won’t recover in time. The 34-year-old, is currently at his Mumbai residence; it has been reported that it may take him at least four-six weeks to get fully fit. The three match series begins on January 19 in Paarl. Meanwhile Shikhar Dhawan also makes a comeback. Mohammed Shami has been rested. Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are not fit, hence they too miss out.

Here is the full squad: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Chahal, Ashwin, Sundar, Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Siraj

Earlier it was reported by PTI that BCCI has decided to delay the selection committee meeting for the ODIs in South Africa till the end of this month to get a clear picture on new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma’s left-hamstring injury status. Rohit has been doing his rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) but it could still take some time for the Indian captain to regain full fitness.

“The team selection meeting will happen after the first Test. It could be on December 30 or 31st but the BCCI is yet to take a final call. Rohit is pulling all stops to get fit but hamstring injuries are a bit different from other injuries.

“It has been learnt that Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are unavailable for selection. About Rohit, a call will be taken closer to the selection date," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Jadeja and Axar’s unavailability had opened the door for R Ashwin to make an ODI comeback after four years. Earlier, the selection meeting was supposed to be held just after Hazare Trophy but it has been pushed back only to ensure that Rohit gets a chance to pass the fitness test. Youngsters like Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been rewarded with spots.

(With agencies)

