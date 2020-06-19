KL Rahul Not Yet There, Ajinkya Rahane Better Off at No 5 in Tests: Sanjay Manjrekar
While there has been some discussions on whether India should have split captaincy, Manjrekar opined that currently that's not the need of the our considering Virat Kohli is an automatic choice as batsman in all three formats.
KL Rahul Not Yet There, Ajinkya Rahane Better Off at No 5 in Tests: Sanjay Manjrekar
While there has been some discussions on whether India should have split captaincy, Manjrekar opined that currently that's not the need of the our considering Virat Kohli is an automatic choice as batsman in all three formats.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings