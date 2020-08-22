Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

KL Rahul Plays Good Samaritan, Donates PPE Hoods to CISF Personnel

India cricketer K L Rahul turned good samaritan as he donated PPE hoods to the CISF personnel posted at Bengaluru airport.

PTI |August 22, 2020, 4:04 PM IST
KL Rahul donated PPE hoods to CISF personnells at Bengaluru airport.

Playing the Good Samaritan, India cricketer K L Rahul has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) hoods to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel posted at Bengaluru airport, helping them fight the COVID-19 pandemic. India has so far recorded nearly 30 lakh cases of COVID-19 with over 55,000 people succumbing to the contagious disease.

Also read: MSD retires, KL Rahul is shocked & heartbroken

Talking about the pandemic, Rahul said, "The CISF is protecting us day and night. They are risking their lives so that we can live comfortably. "It is not only mine but everybody's responsibility to make them feel safe and comfortable. This is just a small gesture from my end for them." Rahul, who is getting to ready to lead Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming IPL, is among the many athletes to have helped the frontline workers amid the unprecedented health crisis, which has engulfed the entire world. A philanthropist at heart, the elegant wicketkeeper-batsman has often been in news for his selfless gestures. Right from auctioning his ODI T20 jersey and donating his World Cup cricket kit to helping Thalassemia patients, he has inspired the youth of the country time and again.

Also read: England, Australia players must udergo quarantine

And now, as the health crisis continues, Rahul took on the responsibility to help those in the frontline, by donating PPE hoods at the Kempegowda International Airport in the souther metropolis. On the professional front, the cricketer is busy preparing for the IPL, which is set to commence on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

