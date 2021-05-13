- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
KL Rahul Posts A Pic on Instagram Captioned "Healing"
This update comes after he underwent acute appendicitis surgery. Rahul, who was leading PBKS during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), was diagnosed with acute appendicitis before the tournament was suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 13, 2021, 5:27 PM IST
Team India and Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul on Wednesday posted a pic with his pet pal captioned “healing”. This update comes after he underwent acute appendicitis surgery. Rahul, who was leading PBKS during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), was diagnosed with acute appendicitis before the tournament was suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier this month.
I Only Played a Handful of Games After Mahi Bhai Left…Sometimes I Miss That Guidance: Kuldeep Yadav
Prior to Punjab’s match against Delhi Capitals (DC), Rahul complained of acute pain in his stomach. He was shifted to a hospital but his pain did not subside by medication after which he underwent surgery to get his appendix removed.
Punjab Kings was quoted saying, “KL Rahul complained of severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication. He was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. It will be resolved surgically, and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same,”
India tour of Australia 2020: Tim Paine Blames India’s Cheeky Tactics For Historic Test Series Loss
Finally, on Wednesday, the wicket-keeper batsman shared a health update with his Instagram fanfam.
View this post on Instagram
The post was an instant hit among the fanfam and they responded with nostalgic remarks.
BCCI’s decision to abruptly suspend IPL came after several players and support staff tested positive for COVID-19 in its bio-bubble.
Rahul who missed Punjab’s match against Delhi Capitals (DC), turned out to be the last game of the season. In Rahul’s absence, Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab lost by seven wickets to Delhi.
Punjab was sitting at the sixth spot in the IPL points table with five wins and three losses from eight games when the mega event was postponed indefinitely.
