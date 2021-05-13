KL Rahul Posts A Pic on Instagram Captioned "Healing"

Punjab Kings was quoted saying, “KL Rahul complained of severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication. He was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. It will be resolved surgically, and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same,”

India tour of Australia 2020: Tim Paine Blames India’s Cheeky Tactics For Historic Test Series Loss

Finally, on Wednesday, the wicket-keeper batsman shared a health update with his Instagram fanfam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl)

The post was an instant hit among the fanfam and they responded with nostalgic remarks.

BCCI’s decision to abruptly suspend IPL came after several players and support staff tested positive for COVID-19 in its bio-bubble.

Rahul who missed Punjab’s match against Delhi Capitals (DC), turned out to be the last game of the season. In Rahul’s absence, Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab lost by seven wickets to Delhi.

Punjab was sitting at the sixth spot in the IPL points table with five wins and three losses from eight games when the mega event was postponed indefinitely.