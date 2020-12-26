CRICKETNEXT

KL Rahul Posts Pictures From 'Melbourne Archives', Rumored Girlfriend Athiya Shetty Reacts

The Kings XI Punjab skipper posted a series of photos titled Melbourne Archives on Instagram and while the photos are being liked and shared by fans, one particular comment is getting all the attention.

KL Rahul may not have been able to find a place in both the India vs Australia Tests so far, but he seems to be enjoying his time Down Under. The Kings XI Punjab skipper posted a series of photos titled Melbourne Archives on Instagram and while the photos are being liked and shared by fans, one particular comment is getting all the attention. The comment, a heart emoji to Rahul's photos is from his rumored girlfriend Athiya Shetty. Both Rahul and Shetty have been teasing their fans with photos of each other, birthday wishes and quirky comments on each other's posts, and the fans are loving it.

Earlier, Athiya, who is quite active on Instagram and often gives inside glimpses into her life via her account, on Wednesday shared a picture of herself holding a bunch of sunflowers. Posting the stunning photo, the actress wrote, "Flowers make me happy." And, KL Rahul fulfilled her wish by dropping a red rose emoji in the comments section.

Rahul's comment sent their fans into overdrive. “Aww,” one person wrote in reply to his comment. “You both (heart),” wrote another. One person called Rahul a "lover boy," while another said he and Athiya should get married now.

KL Rahul and Athiya have reportedly been dating for a while. Last month, Rahul shared an adorable picture with Athiya to wish her on her birthday. "Happy Birthday, mad child," he wrote alongside the photo.

Rumours of Athiya and Rahul’s romance have been doing the rounds for quite some time. The two often drop sweet comments on each other’s posts. They even rang in New Year 2019 together in Thailand, with their friends. However, neither has commented on the link-up.

