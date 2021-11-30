KL Rahul, Rashid Khan Could Get Banned from IPL 2022 After Lucknow Approach Duo: Reports

All the eight Indian Premier League franchises on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 will reveal the list of players they have decided to retain before the mega IPL auction ahead of the next season. Amid all this, multiple reports have emerged that Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Rashid Khan have been approached by an franchise to join them even before the retention list have released by PBKS and SRH.

According to Inside Sport, PBKS and SR) have complained to BCCI about RPSG Group-backed Lucknow franchise for ‘pursuing & poaching’ KL Rahul and Rashid Khan to leave their franchises.

The report further states that the Indian board is now looking into the complaints and that proper action will be taken if this is found to be true.

“We haven’t received any letter but we have received a verbal complaint from two franchises about players poaching by Lucknow team," a BCCI official told Inside Sport.

“We are looking into it, and we will take appropriate action if it proves to be true," he added.

He further added that it is not fair to the existing teams when players are approached in this manner.

“We don’t want to disturb the balance. You cannot avoid such things when there is fierce competition. But it’s not fair to the existing teams when they are trying to balance everything,"BCCI official said.

According to reports, RPSG-backed new Lucknow franchise have offered in excess of Rs 20 crore to KL Rahul to leave Punjab Kings. An offer of Rs 16 crore has also been made to Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hynderabad. While SRH are looking to retain the Rashid but do not want to pay more than Rs 12 crore.

However, this is not the first time that a player have been approached or a franchise has been accused of poaching. More than a decade back in 2010, Ravindra Jadeja was banned for a year and Mumbai Indians were reprimanded after the all-rounder failed to renew his existing contract with the Rajasthan Royals and attempted to negotiate a new contract with the Mumbai Indians.

