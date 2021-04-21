KL Rahul Reckons PBKS 'Were 10-15 Runs Short' After Nine-Wicket Defeat to SRH

Punjab Kings continued their terrible start to IPL 2021 falling to their third defeat in four matches played so far and thus they find themselves struggling at the bottom of the pile. On Wednesday, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they succumbed to a nine-wicket thrashing in Chennai under difficult batting conditions.

PBKS captain KL Rahul said the team knew how the pitch will behave and still they fell short of at least 10-15 runs. Their innings never shifted gears with only sporadic hints of a revival as they folded for 120, failing to last even last 20 overs.

“We knew what to expect here,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation. Rried to get used to the conditions as quickly as we can. We were 10-15 short on this pitch.”

In reply, SRH sauntered to the target for the loss of just one wicket for their first win of the season. Opener Jonny Bairstow hit an unbeaten 63 while captain David Warner made run-a-ball 37.

Rahul said his bowlers put up their best effort to defend the below-par total.

“(Our) Bowlers tried very hard, but it’s very hard coming into these conditions and adapting quickly,” he said. “We knew they were going to come hard. It’s tricky to have attacking fields. Was waiting for one of them to get out and then put pressure.”

He continued, “Wanted to take the game as deep as possible. Unfortunately we couldn’t get wickets in the middle and that cost us. Every game is important for us and we’ve been in that position. It’s not a bad position to be in. Hopefully learn from our mistakes and keep getting better.”

PBKS next face defending Mumbai Indians on Friday at the same venue.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here