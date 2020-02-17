Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

KL Rahul Remains at No. 2, Virat Kohli Drops to 10 in T20I Rankings

India's K.L. Rahul maintained his second spot whereas skipper Virat Kohli moved down to the 10th spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batsmen released on Monday.

Cricketnext Staff |February 17, 2020, 3:24 PM IST
KL Rahul Remains at No. 2, Virat Kohli Drops to 10 in T20I Rankings

India's star performer in recent weeks KL Rahul maintained his second spot whereas skipper Virat Kohli moved down to the 10th spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batsmen released on Monday.

Rahul, who was been in sublime from in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand which India won 5-0, scored 224 runs at an average of 56 and played an instrumental role in India's historic series win over the Black Caps. Kohli, on the other hand, could manage only 105 runs in the four T20I innings against the Kiwis.

The Indian skipper has been replaced by England captain Eoin Morgan who scored 136 runs from three innings against South Africa and helped them win the series 2-1. He went past Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to claim the ninth position. Quinton de Kock, Morgan's opposite number, has climbed as many as 10 spots to occupy the 16th position, after having registered scores of 31, 65 and 35.

Babar Azam remains at the top of the rankings, followed by Rahul and Australia captain Aaron Finch, while the bowling and the all-rounders charts are led by Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi respectively.

England have retained their third position in the team rankings and their series win against South Africa has taken them within two points of second-placed Australia. India come fourth in the list topped by Pakistan.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
