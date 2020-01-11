Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 41, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 11 January, 2020

2ND INN

Chattogram Challengers

155/5 (20.0)

Chattogram Challengers
v/s
Rajshahi Royals
Rajshahi Royals*

94/1 (11.0)

Rajshahi Royals need 63 runs in 56 balls at 6.75 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 32, Perth Stadium, Perth, 11 January, 2020

1ST INN

Perth Scorchers *

0/0 (0.0)

Perth Scorchers
v/s
Brisbane Heat
Brisbane Heat

Toss won by Perth Scorchers (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 31, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 11 January, 2020

2ND INN

Hobart Hurricanes

162/6 (20.0)

Hobart Hurricanes
v/s
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder*

144/4 (17.0)

Sydney Thunder need 20 runs in 19 balls at 6.31 rpo

fixtures

All matches

Match 6: OMA VS NAM

upcoming
OMA OMA
NAM NAM

Pune MCAS

12 Jan, 202011:30 IST

3rd ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

12 Jan, 202018:30 IST

1st ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Wankhede, Mumbai

14 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

KL Rahul Retains 6th Spot, Kohli Moves to 9th in ICC T20 Rankings for Batsmen

India opener K.L. Rahul has retained the sixth position while captain Virat Kohli and left-hander Shikhar Dhawan have advanced one place each in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen after featuring in the three-match series against Sri Lanka that they won 2-0 with one match washed out.

IANS |January 11, 2020, 3:04 PM IST
KL Rahul Retains 6th Spot, Kohli Moves to 9th in ICC T20 Rankings for Batsmen

Pune: India opener K.L. Rahul has retained the sixth position while captain Virat Kohli and left-hander Shikhar Dhawan have advanced one place each in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen after featuring in the three-match series against Sri Lanka that they won 2-0 with one match washed out.

Rahul, the highest-ranked India batsman, has gained 26 points is now on 760 rating points, just six behind Australia's Glenn Maxwell after scores of 45 and 54 in his two innings against Sri Lanka.

Kohli, top-ranked in Tests and ODIs, is in ninth position while Dhawan, who scored 32 and 52 in the two games, is at the 15th spot. Manish Pandey has advanced four places and is ranked 70th. The list is topped by Pakistan's Babar Azam.

India's fast bowlers have also made notable gains in the first T20I update of the year.

Player of the Series Navdeep Saini has rocketed 146 places to 98th while Shardul Thakur has re-entered in 92nd position after both finished with five wickets in the series. Jasprit Bumrah has gained eight places to reach 39th position in the list topped by Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

In the team rankings, India have gained two points but remain in fifth position with 260 points, while Sri Lanka have lost two points and now have 236, the same as Afghanistan.

India will now be taking part in the three-match ODI series against Australia before playing five T20Is in New Zealand.

kl rahulrahulT20 rankingsvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020

NAM v OMA
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 14 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more