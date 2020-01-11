KL Rahul Retains 6th Spot, Kohli Moves to 9th in ICC T20 Rankings for Batsmen
India opener K.L. Rahul has retained the sixth position while captain Virat Kohli and left-hander Shikhar Dhawan have advanced one place each in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen after featuring in the three-match series against Sri Lanka that they won 2-0 with one match washed out.
KL Rahul Retains 6th Spot, Kohli Moves to 9th in ICC T20 Rankings for Batsmen
India opener K.L. Rahul has retained the sixth position while captain Virat Kohli and left-hander Shikhar Dhawan have advanced one place each in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen after featuring in the three-match series against Sri Lanka that they won 2-0 with one match washed out.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020
NAM v OMAPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIGrenada NCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 14 Jan, 2020
AUS v INDWankhede, Mumbai
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIGrenada NCS All Fixtures
Team Rankings