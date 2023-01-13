KL Rahul Set to Miss NZ Series Due to 'Family Commitments', Shaw Named For T20Is

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named 15-man squad for the upcoming three match ODIs as well as same number of T20Is against New Zealand. Among notable absentees are KL Rahul and Axar Patel who both have missed out due to personal commitments. Moreover, Prithvi Shaw has been named in the T20I squad with the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Mukesh Kumar returning to the fold. While Hardik Pandya will lead the T20 side, Rohit Sharma has been named the ODI skipper.

India will take on New Zealand in 3 ODIs starting from Jan 18 in Hyderabad. It will be followed by a couple of more games which are scheduled to take place on Jan 21 and Jan 24 in Raipur and Indore, respectively. This will be followed by three T20Is in Ranchi, Lucknow and Ahmedabad on Jan 27, Jan 29 and Feb 1.

Earlier, India beat Sri Lanka in the three match ODI series 2-0, with the last match yet to take place. The road to 2023 World Cup has already started for Team India with the home series against the Lankan Lions. They will now be up against New Zealand and then Australia. The results in these bilateral series will define Rohit and his men’s preparedness for the ultimate prize.

Meanwhile opening batter KL Rahul is all set to miss out due to personal commitments, but it is well documented that he has his wedding lined up with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty in the busy cricket season. In all likelihood, he is set to get married and then return for the two match Test series against Australia starting February 9 in Nagpur. However, there is no confirmation for which Axar has pulled out of the series.

While the T20 squad is a specialist one, the ODI squad looks more or less the same as compared with the one against Sri Lanka. The team will be led by Rohit, Pandya has been named his deputy. The top order will have the likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are the two openers with the former being the main Keeper. KS Bharat has been included as the reserve Keeper. Moreover, Shardul Thakur also found a place.

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here