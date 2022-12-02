KL Rahul Set to Tie the Knot With Athiya Shetty, BCCI Approves Personal Leave-Report

India cricketer KL Rahul and his girlfriend Athiya Shetty are set to tie the knot in January which means the India opener is likely to miss the Sri Lanka series; furthermore, the BCCI has approved his personal leave, according to a report.

The couple has been dating each other for the last three years and is now all set to take their relationship to the next level. Earlier, it was reported that the couple will tie the knot in December with Rahul being named on Bangladesh tour, that scenario quickly evaporated. Just a few days ago, Suniel Shetty, the veteran actor and Athiya’s father, confirmed that the wedding will soon take a place as the couple is looking for near dates.

Also Read: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul To Have a Traditional Wedding In January 2023; Outfits Finalised: Report

“I am looking at the possible dates. We are figuring things out with both schedules. Hopefully, soon we will know when and where it will happen," Sunil Shetty told Hindustan Times. The same report also revealed that the wedding will take place in Suniel Shetty’s luxury house in Khandala, Maharashtra, and famous names from Bollywood and the cricket world are set to attend.

The 30-year-old opener struggled to get going in the recently concluded 2022 T20 World Cup where he accounted for 128 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 120.75. He managed to score two fifties, and but has come under a lot of criticism for his defensive approach.

Also Read: With an Eye On First Ever Women’s IPL, BCCI Asks Selectors to Create Player Pool

Earlier he was given rest for the New Zealand tour alongside the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but the elegant right-hander now returns to the side for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh starting on December 4 and is also part of the squad for the two-match Test series starting on December 14.

India will host Sri Lanka in the three ODIs and as many T20I matches in December-January. If the rumours are true, Rahul is likely to miss the entire series.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Reportedly, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating each other for almost three years now. It is said that they both met via a common friend. The duo then started seeing each other more often and fell in love. However, the duo made their relationship official last year on the occasion of Athiya’s birthday.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here