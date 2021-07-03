KL Rahul Shares a “Slow and Steady” Post as He Enjoys a Day Out in UK

The men in blue surely need a break especially after their dismal show in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. While the upcoming five-match Test series against England is still a month away, the Indian squad was granted some time off outside the bio-bubble and are currently on a 20-day break in the United Kingdom. Many of Team India players have been regularly updating their social media pages featuring how they are spending time. Among them is Indian batsman KL Rahul, who was seen enjoying a day out in England.

Rahul’s latest Twitter post shows him sipping a glass of water at a restaurant. “Slow and steady” his caption read along with the photo.

Take a look:

Slow and steady 🐢 pic.twitter.com/ho4kBtp7QR— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) July 2, 2021

The post has been much loved by his fans as they flooded the comments section showing appreciation for his demeanour and for his latest look.

Rahul had shared another post on the microblogging site on Thursday. He shared a picture of himself sipping a beverage, with a hint of the brand in emojis in the caption, which showed a red card and a bull.

The flamboyant opener is a part of the Indian squad that has travelled to England, however, he did not find a place in the Indian squad for the WTC Final. He was last seen in action playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) plying his trade as the Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) captain. However, the Karnataka batsman had to be hospitalised after he suffered from several abdominal pains and missed the remainder of the tournament which was eventually cancelled due to the rising Covid-19 cases across the country and franchises.

Rahul has played 36 Test matches so far, scoring 2,006 runs, including five centuries and eleven fifties. His last outing in the longest format of the game was in 2019 against the West Indies.

