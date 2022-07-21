KL Rahul Doubtful for West Indies T20Is After BCCI President Confirms Batter Tested Covid Positive

Star India batter K L Rahul on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, which is likely to rule him out of the upcoming five-match T20 series against the West Indies, starting July 29 at Tarouba.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly informed about Rahul after the Board’s Apex Council meeting here.

Rahul on Thursday itself had addressed the candidates, who attended the Level-3 coach certification course at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Rahul, who underwent a hernia operation in Germany recently, was rested for the ODI series against the West Indies starting Friday at Port of Spain.

Ganguly also informed that a member of the Commonwealth Games-bound India women’s team was also down with COVID-19. He, however, did not disclose the name of the player.

Rahul has been out of action since the completion of IPL 2022. He was supposed to lead the Indian team in the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home in the month of June. However, he suffered a groin injury on the eve of the opening fixture in Delhi and was ruled out of the entire series.

A few weeks later, he flew to Germany for its treatment and was undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru.

Rahul was nearing full fitness as he was spotted training in the NCA nets. He had even started preparing for the West Indies T20Is and also practiced with veteran Indian speedster Jhulan Goswami in the academy.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul shared a video on his official Instagram handle in which he could be seen going through an intense training session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

“Hustle SZN,” Rahul wrote while posting the clip on Instagram.

Rahul last played for India in February earlier this year, before heading into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as the captain of the newly-included side, Lucknow Super Giants.

He carried his red-hot form in the tournament, scoring 616 runs at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 135.38. He led his team to the playoffs in its debut season where they were knocked out by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Rahul ended the season as the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament.

