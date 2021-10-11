KL Rahul to Part Ways With Punjab Kings After Being Approached by Franchises-Report

Punjab Kings’ top run scorer and skipper KL Rahul might not appear for the franchise again, according to website ‘Cricbuzz.’ Rahul was among the top run scorers for the tournament, but had a mediocre outing as a captain where he failed to take Punjab to yet another play offs. Now, it has been learnt that he is being approached by a number of franchise. The BCCI is going to hold a mega auction next year, but there is still no clarity on the number of retention that would be available to each franchises. Complicating the matters further is the Right to Match Cards. (RTM)

ALSO READ: ‘England Not Strongest for Ashes But Australia Cannot Be Complacent’

“A franchise has the right to use the RTM cards, when made available for the auction, for its current players and it is understood that discussions are taking place behind the scenes so that Rahul’s parting with the Kings is an amicable one. Rahul, now in the Indian bubble for the T20 World Cup, could not be reached for a comment while a Punjab Kings official has categorically denied having deliberations on the topic,” the report stated further.

ALSO READ: Australia’s Test against Afghanistan ‘Likely To Be Postponed’

It also added that some of the youngsters like Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel and Shivam Mavi maybe added to India World T20 Squad for training purpose. The above mentioned players really made a mark in this year’s tourney and a fine exposure may just be waiting in the wings. The official confirmation will be released only after the Eliminator so that the players can swiftly enter Indian team bio bubble.

Will Hardik Pandya Bowl in T20 World Cup? Talks on to Include Additional Fast Bowler in Squad by October 15

The BCCI selection committee, led by Chetan Sharma, is fretting over inclusion of an additional fast bowler in India’s World Cup squad as Hardik Pandya’s chances of bowling during the tournament look dim after not bowling a single over during Mumbai Indians’ disappointing IPL campaign. The BCCI has five more days to make any change to the squad (other than injury).

The ICC has allowed all the Super 12 teams a window of one week till October 15 to make any required change. For the Round-1 teams, the deadline for changing squad (without injury) ends on October 10, midnight (Dubai time).

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here