KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal Shower Love on Natasa Stankovic's Instagram Upload with Hardik Pandya

Model and actress Natasa Stankovic and India cricketer Hardik Pandya had become the latest Bollywood-Cricket power couple after tying the knot a while back.

Trending Desk |July 20, 2020, 1:56 PM IST
KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal Shower Love on Natasa Stankovic's Instagram Upload with Hardik Pandya

Model and actress Natasa Stankovic and India cricketer Hardik Pandya had become the latest Bollywood-Cricket power couple after tying the knot a while back. Soon, they had shared the joy of welcoming an offspring to the world as well.

The wedding took place during the lockdown period with almost none of Pandya's Men in Blue in attendance but that did not stop them from swooning over the couple.

A recent photo upload of the pair showed the love Team India players, especially Pandya contemporaries KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal, have for the duo.

Natasa posted a radiant picture of the two some days back that raked in thousands of likes and comments on Instagram. While Natasa sits on a devan donning a bright yellow cold shoulder dress, the allrounder is seen plopped below wearing a black and white patterened top.

She captioned the post by saying, "You complete me @hardikpandya93".

The picture managed to garner over 4 lakh likes on the social media platform and nearly 2,000 comments. Pandya's teammates KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal were also among the admirers. Both commented with heart emoticons and extended their adoration.

Soon thereafter, Hardik also shared a picture from the same shoot that had Natasa's baby bump on display. Both can be seen staring into each other with love and affection in the photograph. Their bond is intensified with their matching white based dressing.

He used several loving emojis as the caption.

While cricket in India is still on hold, Pandya will be more eager than others to be at his fittest and return to the team with a bang. Injuries and inconsistent fitness level has kept the Mumbai player out of the international side for nearly a year now.

