Klaasen Hoping to Make South Africa Test Debut in India

Cricketnext Staff |September 1, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
Klaasen Hoping to Make South Africa Test Debut in India

Wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen is aiming to make his Test debut for South AFrica in the three-match series against India which will get underway in October.

Klaasen has played in 14 one-day internationals and nine Twenty20 Internationals since making his debut in 2018, averaging just over 22 in both the formats and his spot in the team is far from a certainty.

But he was named in the team's Test squad as a replacement for Rudi Second, who was ruled out due to injury. He is also a part of the South Africa A squad playing five 50-over games and two four-day games against India A ahead of the Test and T20I series.

Knowing that the retirements of AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla have opened up slots in the middle order in Tests, he is keen to do well and press his case for a spot in the Test side.

"The retirements have opened up a few places in the middle order. There is healthy competition, but I am not too worried. I will do the best I can in the one-dayers against India A and hopefully find a place in the Test team."

Klaasen also spoke about how a loss in form that led to him playing in the Global T20 Canada tournament saw him rediscover his love for the game.

"The last one year was really tough for me. I was in and out of the team and my form wasn't great. I wasn't enjoying the game. Being to Canada, I had a couple of big conversations with some big players involved there and suddenly I started loving the game again.

"Now I am not worried about selection or where I play and what I play. As long as I am enjoying the game I am playing at this level I am happy."

heinrich klaasenindia aIndia vs South Africaindia vs south africa 2019South Africa Cricket team

