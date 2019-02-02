Klinger Set to Retire From BBL at the End of Season

Loading...
"I have fantastic memories of my time with the Scorchers and I'd like to thank my teammates, coaching and support staff and all our fantastic fans for making my time so meaningful and enjoyable at this great club. Also, a huge thank you to my family for their continued unconditional support.
"This season so far has not gone to plan for both myself but more importantly the team and I'm looking forward to seeing the Scorchers get back to the top where we belong next season," Klinger said.
"I'm looking forward to what the future holds for me in cricket either on or off the field."
Klinger has been a prolific run-scorer for Perth Scorchers and will sign off the tournament with 191 runs to his name only behind Chris Lynn, the overall leader. However, the 2018-2019 season has not been kind to Klinger. The 38-year-old has managed just 115 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 83.33, and was even dropped from the side.
Praising Klinger's contribution, Perth captain Adam Voges said: "Maxy's contribution to the Perth Scorchers has been outstanding. On the field, his record speaks for itself and he has played a huge part in our success in recent years. Off the field, you will not meet a nicer person who always puts the team's needs ahead of his own."
Klinger has featured in three Twenty20 Internationals for Australia back in 2017 where he could muster 143 runs at a strike rate of 127.67 and a personal best of 62.
First Published: February 2, 2019, 9:01 PM IST