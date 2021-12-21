KLS vs SPE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match, December 21, 06:30 PM IST

KLS vs SPE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match between KL Stars and SFI Panters Euro: KL Stars will battle it out against SFI Panters Euro in the 14th match of the MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021. The promising game of cricket will be conducted at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 06:30 PM IST on December 21, Tuesday.

KL Stars lost their first game in the tournament to Northern Strikers by 23 runs. It was a poor batting performance by the Stars as they ended up with just 32 runs in five overs. The team needs to avoid panic and should back their strengths to ensure they do well in the tournament.

SFI Panters Euro, on the other hand, started the league with a tie against Southern Hitters as the rain spoiled the match. In their second match, the team suffered a loss against Central Smashers by 9 runs. Just like KL Stars, SFI Panters Euro also need to work on their batting.

Ahead of the match between KL Stars and SFI Panters Euro; here is everything you need to know:

KLS vs SPE Telecast

KLS vs SPE match will be not be telecasted in India.

KLS vs SPE Live Streaming

The KL Stars vs SFI Panters Euro game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

KLS vs SPE Match Details

The KL Stars vs SFI Panters Euro contest will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 06:30 PM IST on December 21, Tuesday.

KLS vs SPE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Neranjan Wijesinghe

Vice-Captain- Muhammad Irfan

Suggested Playing XI for KLS vs SPE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Asad Ali

Batters: Chandan Kumar, Muhammad Irfan, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Abhishek Deshpande, Farrukh Sheraz

All-rounders: Atiq Ur Rehman

Bowlers: Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Rizwan Haider, Shakti Singh, Myn Uddin

KLS vs SPE Probable XIs:

KL Stars: Shoaib Makani, Peter Issac, Abhishek Deshpande, Jerin Raj, Chandan Kumar, AR Any (wk), Myn Uddin, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Tanveer Khan, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Rahul Agarwal (c)

SFI Panters Euro: Akbar Ali, Muhammad Irfan, Farrukh Sheraz (c), Atiq Ur Rehman, Muhammad Imran Ali, Asad Ali (wk), Ariff Ullah, Talha Rafiq, Rizwan Haider, Shakti Singh, Aqib Javed

