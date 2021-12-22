KLS vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 Match 16, December 22, 6:30 pm IST

KLS vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match between Central Smashers and Northern Strikers: KL Stars (KLS) will battle it out against Tamco Warriors (TW) in the ninth match of the MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021. The game will be hosted at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, December 22 at 6:30 pm IST.

KL Stars’ campaign hasn’t gone as planned as they lost their first game of the tournament to Northern Strikers by 23 runs (D/L method). Their second match was abandoned, they narrowly lost the third match by just one run against the SFI Panters Euro on Tuesday.

It was a poor batting performance by the Stars as they ended up with just 32 runs in five overs. The team needs to avoid panic and should back their strengths to ensure they do well in the tournament.

On the other hand, an equally struggling Tamco Warriors are yet to register a win after three games. They too lost the opening fixture by 40 runs against Northern Strikers, inclement weather hampered their second game which was abandoned. The team head into this match on the back of an eight-wicket loss against Southern Hitters on Tuesday.

Both teams will be keen to get off the mark today and ahead of the match between Central Smashers and Northern Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

KLS vs TW Telecast

KLS vs TW match will be not be telecast in India.

KLS vs TW Live Streaming

The Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

KLS vs TW Match Details

The Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, December 22 at 6:30 pm.

KLS vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chandan Kumar

Vice-Captain: Saleh Shadman

Suggested Playing XI for KLS vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Kazi Nazmul

Batters: Chandan Kumar, Ahad Hossain, Mohsin Zaman, Shahidur Rahman, Nerajan Werasinghe

Allrounders: Jerin Raj, Saleh Shadman

Bowlers: Sulaiman Ali, Sumanth Kadri, Myn Uddin

KLS vs TW Probable XIs

KL Stars: Peter Isaac, Abhishek Deshpande, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Chandan Kumar, Nerajan Werasinghe, Rahul Agarwal (C), Tanveer Khan, Jerin Raj, Sumanth Kadri, Myn Uddin, A.R Any (WK)

TW XI: Anil Thakur (C), Saleh Shadman, Lutfur Pervej, Michael Masih, Sulaiman Ali, Ahad Hossain, Mohsin Zaman, Apurav Koyande, Kazi Nazmul (WK), Shahidur Rahman, Vinuja Galadegara

