Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Innings Break

CHAPPELL-HADLEE TROPHY, 2020 1st ODI, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 13 March, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

73/0 (15.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Innings Break

RANJI TROPHY 2019/20 Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020

1ST INN

Saurashtra

425 (171.5)

Saurashtra
v/s
Bengal
Bengal*

361/8 (154.4)

Bengal trail by 44 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

13 Mar, 202009:00 IST

2nd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

15 Mar, 202005:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Sydney

15 Mar, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202013:30 IST

Knew Virat Kohli was Destined for Greatness During RCB Days: Kevin Pietersen

Kohli is also second on the ICC Test rankings and is 133 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record for being the fastest to 12,000 runs in ODI cricket.

IANS |March 13, 2020, 11:36 AM IST
Knew Virat Kohli was Destined for Greatness During RCB Days: Kevin Pietersen

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen said that he knew Virat Kohli was destined for greatness back when the two shared a dressing room in the Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pietersen was captain of RCB in the 2009 season, when Kohli was one of the youngest players in the squad and was yet to make his Test or T20I debut for India.

"Sitting in the bus with Virat and batting with Virat, I knew he was destined for greatness because of how he approached the game and the way he learnt and the questions he asked," Pietersen told Betway. "He was a chubby little fella back then and I still take the mickey out of him for it. But his determination to be the best player he could possibly be was evident."

"I remember I was winning a game for us against Rajasthan Royals and he ran me out. I gave him an absolute serve walking off the field. But you could see this was a youngster who was determined to get his team over the line. He wasn't just going to give his wicket away and it didn't matter how many Tests I'd played or how much more senior I was," he said.

Kohli has since gone on to be recognised as one of the best batsmen in the world. He has captained RCB since 2011 and is the highest run scorer of all time in the IPL with 5412 runs thus far. His five centuries puts him second on the list of most centuries in the IPL, only behind his former team mate Chris Gayle's tally of six.

Kohli is also second on the ICC Test rankings and is 133 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record for being the fastest to 12,000 runs in ODI cricket.

"We do have an incredible friendship, probably because of the way I treated him when he was a youngster and how I helped and guided him at the start of his career," said Pietersen.

iplipl 2020Kevin Pietersenvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more