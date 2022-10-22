Knights vs Lions CSA T20 Challenge Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Knights vs Lions, Match 13, October 23

Knights and Lions will lock horns in the 13th match of the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge on October 23. Knights steamrolled Western Province in their last match. The likes of Gihahn Cloete and Raynard van Tonder are in great form. Both of them can take the match away from Lions in just a few overs. Lions will have to come up with specific plans against them if they are to win on Sunday. Lions will also have to deal with Gerald Coetzee. He took four wickets against Western Province and dismantled their batting line-up. Knights are the overwhelming favourites to win but Lions are no pushovers. After two defeats, Lions won their last game against Warriors in impressive fashion. The match promises to be an enthralling contest.

Ahead of the T20 match between Knights and Lions, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Lions be played?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Lions will be played on October 23, Sunday.

Where will the CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Lions be played?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Lions will be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

What time will the CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Lions begin?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Lions will begin at 1:30 pm IST, on October 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Lions?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Lions will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Lions?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and Lions will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Knights vs Lions Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Evan Jones

Vice-Captain: Wiaan Mulder

Suggested Playing XI for Knights vs Lions Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton, Gihahn Cloete

Batsmen: Cameron Delport, Pite van Biljon, Evan Jones, Mitchell Van Buuren

All-rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Jacques Snyman

Bowlers: Lutho Sipamla, Migael Pretorius, Gerald Coetzee

Knights vs Lions Probable Playing XI:

Knights Probable Playing Line-up: Gihahn Cloete, Jacques Snyman, Raynard van Tonder, Aubrey Swanepoel, Patrick Kruger, Pite van Biljon, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Gerald Coetzee, Migael Pretorius, Alfred Mothoa, Mbulelo Budaza

Lions Predicted Playing Line-up: Ryan Rickelton, Cameron Delport, Dominic Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto, Codi Yusuf, Lutho Sipamla, Tetelo Maphaka, Muhammad Manack

