Knights vs North West Dragons Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch CSA T20 Challenge Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The CSA T20 Challenge is nearing its business end and in match number 27, the Knights will square up against the North West Dragons on Tuesday, at the Senwes Park Stadium in Potchefstroom. The Knights will be looking to cement their place in the knockout stage of the tournament with a win against the Dragons. Currently, without a loss, they are placed in the fourth position in the league. Their matches have been plagued by rain this year and will be hoping that they won’t be forced to settle for a point this time around. Knights’ standout player has been batter Jacques Snyman. The top-order batter has recently delivered some spectacular knocks for his side.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

The match is nothing more than dead rubber for the Dragons. A horrific display with the bat and a below-par bowling performance throughout the tournament has trounced them to the bottom of the points table. They are the only side in the competition that does not have a single win in their tally. With nothing much at stake, the Dragons might look to go all out and restore some pride by salvaging a win against the Knights.

Will the Knights shine on Tuesday or will the Dragons breathe fire before they crash out? We will have to wait and watch!

Ahead of Sunday’s CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and North West Dragons; here is all you need to know:

What date will the CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and North West Dragons be played?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and North West Dragons will be played on Tuesday, November 1.

Where will the CSA T20 Challenge match Knights vs North West Dragons Women be played?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and North West Dragons will be held at the Senwes Park Stadium in Potchefstroom.

What time will the CSA T20 Challenge match Knights vs North West Dragons begin?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and North West Dragons will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Knights vs North West Dragons CSA T20 Challenge match?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and North West Dragons will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Knights vs North West Dragons CSA T20 Challenge match?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Knights and North West Dragons will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.



Knights vs North West Dragons Possible Starting XI:

Knights Predicted Starting Line-up: Gihahn Cloete (wk), Nathan Roux, Raynard van Tonder, Pite van Biljon, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Josh Cobb, Aubrey Swanepoel, Jacques Snyman, Migael Pretorius, Nealan van Heerden, Mbongiseni Mhlanga

North West Dragons Predicted Starting Line-up: Heino Kuhn, Khanya Cotani (wk), Lesego Senokwane, Wesley Marshall, Hardus Coetzer, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter, Caleb Seleka, Eldred Hawken, Lwandiswa Zuma, Duan Jansen

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here